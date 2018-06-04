FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey, U.S. agreed on method, timetable for removal of Kurdish militia from Manbij: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States agreed on a method and timetable for the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from Syria’s Manbij, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

Bozdag made the comments after a cabinet meeting following the meeting between Turkey’s foreign minister and his U.S. counterpart. He also said Turkey has the right to carry out operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq’s Qandil region any time it deems necessary.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ece Toksabay

