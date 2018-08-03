FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 3, 2018 / 9:56 AM / in an hour

Turkey says to exercise right to retaliate against unfair trade measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will always exercise its right to retaliate to unfair trade measures to protect its economic interests, the Turkish trade ministry said on Friday, adding that Turkey’s steel and iron sector did not constitute a threat to the United States.

Turkey said in May it will impose counter-measures on the United States in retaliation against steel and aluminum import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with the representatives of U.S. firms, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan called on the U.S. to act jointly with Turkey in steel and iron ore, according to a ministry statement.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.