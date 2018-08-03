Turkey says to exercise right to retaliate against unfair trade measures

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will always exercise its right to retaliate to unfair trade measures to protect its economic interests, the Turkish trade ministry said on Friday, adding that Turkey’s steel and iron sector did not constitute a threat to the United States.

Turkey said in May it will impose counter-measures on the United States in retaliation against steel and aluminum import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with the representatives of U.S. firms, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan called on the U.S. to act jointly with Turkey in steel and iron ore, according to a ministry statement.