After talks with U.S., Turkey says to make progress on Kurdish militants in Syria: TRT Haber

ANKARA (Reuters) - Progress will be made regarding Kurdish militants in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Monday, after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT Haber also quoted Cavusoglu as saying that his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were “very successful”, while private news channel NTV reported Cavusoglu expected concrete results on the issue of Kurdish militants.