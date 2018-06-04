FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 4, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

After talks with U.S., Turkey says to make progress on Kurdish militants in Syria: TRT Haber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Progress will be made regarding Kurdish militants in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Monday, after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT Haber also quoted Cavusoglu as saying that his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were “very successful”, while private news channel NTV reported Cavusoglu expected concrete results on the issue of Kurdish militants.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.