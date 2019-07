U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the situation with Turkey is very complex and tough, and that he is talking to officials in Ankara.

Trump’s comments to reporters, made at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, follow Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, which has raised tensions with the United States and other NATO allies.