U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he had a “wonderful and very productive meeting” at the White House on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at a news conference with Erdogan, Trump said he hoped the two countries would be able to resolve their differences over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile systems.