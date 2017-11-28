FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says will speak to U.S. Trump again this week
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 9:46 AM / in 19 minutes

Turkey's Erdogan says will speak to U.S. Trump again this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold another phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, after the two leaders spoke last week.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, November 17, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK), which will convene later Tuesday, will discuss a statement by the Pentagon on the provision of weapons to Syrian Kurdish militants. [nL1N1NX170]

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
