Turkey's Erdogan says will speak to U.S. Trump again this week

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold another phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, after the two leaders spoke last week.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, November 17, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK), which will convene later Tuesday, will discuss a statement by the Pentagon on the provision of weapons to Syrian Kurdish militants. [nL1N1NX170]