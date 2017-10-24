Turkey's Justice Ministry says it canceled delegation visit

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Justice Ministry said on Tuesday said it had canceled a planned delegation visit to the United States due to the on-going visa crisis, denying local media reports that Washington had rejected to grant the delegation travel visas.

CNN Turk and other local media earlier reported that U.S. authorities had declined to grant visas to members of the delegation.

“Due to the recent visa crisis between the two countries, the visit was canceled by our Ministry,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement, adding that there were no visa applications to be rejected.