December 28, 2017 / 2:21 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

U.S. to fully resume visa services in Turkey: State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department on Thursday said it will fully resume U.S. visa services in Turkey after an earlier diplomatic row over local employees and U.S. citizens who had been arrested during a state of emergency in Ankara.

The United States had stopped issuing visas in Turkey after two staff members had been detained, but partially resumed issuing visas in November.

“The Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the full resumption of visa services in Turkey,” it said in a statement, adding that “serious concerns” remained.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bernadette Baum

