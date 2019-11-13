World News
November 13, 2019

U.S. should resolve issues involving Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to resolve issues involving Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system to achieve progress on other fronts, the White House said on Wednesday during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“In order to achieve progress on other fronts, it is vital that we resolve the issues involving Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, strengthening our defense partnership,” the White House said in a statement.

