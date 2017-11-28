FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish prosecutor orders detention of two over U.S. court case: CNNTurk
Sections
Featured
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
China challenges U.S artificial intelligence
Technology
China challenges U.S artificial intelligence
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 10:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish prosecutor orders detention of two over U.S. court case: CNNTurk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor has issued detention warrants for two people including a Turkish former opposition lawmaker for providing fake evidence and documents to a court case in the United States, private broadcaster CNNTurk said on Tuesday.

CNNTurk said the two individuals were named in a witness list presented at the New York District Court for the trial of former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla on charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Atilla has pleaded not guilty.

No one was immediately available to comment at the Istanbul prosecutor’s media relations office.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.