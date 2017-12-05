Turkey detains 17 people in investigation related to gold trader Zarrab: agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained a total of 17 people as part of an investigation regarding Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is cooperating with prosecutors in a U.S. trial, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

No details were available on the investigation regarding Zarrab, who has pleaded guilty to charges that he schemed to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and is testifying for U.S. prosecutors against a Turkish banker facing related charges.