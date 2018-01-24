FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 7:37 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey's Halkbank working with U.S. Treasury, Justice Department after Iran case: Simsek on Bloomberg HT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish lender Halkbank is working closely with the U.S. Treasury and Justice Department, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, after a U.S. jury found one of its executives guilty in an Iran sanctions-busting trial.

Simsek made the comment in an interview with broadcaster Bloomberg HT.

A U.S. jury found Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, convicting him on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy this month, in a case which have strained ties between Ankara and Washington.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

