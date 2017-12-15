Turkish minister calls for witness in U.S. trial to be repatriated: ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s justice minister has told his U.S. counterpart that a former Turkish police investigator who testified at the trial of a Turkish banker in New York was wanted by Ankara and should be sent back to his country, justice ministry sources said.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said it was a scandal that Huseyin Korkmaz testified at the trial this week and that the case could damage relations between the two countries irreparably if actions were not taken, a letter from Gul cited by the sources said.