May 16, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says U.S. ruling on Turkish banker illegitimate, not credible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Wednesday a U.S. court’s sentencing of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a banker at the Turkish state-controlled Halkbank (HALKB.IS), to 32 months in prison was not legitimate or credible due to what it said were fake evidence and incorrect statements during the trial.

A U.S. judge sentenced Atilla on Wednesday after he was convicted earlier this year of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions, in a case that has strained ties between Washington and Ankara.

    In a statement, Turkey’s foreign ministry accused the U.S. court of taking false evidence and statements fabricated by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016, and said Atilla had been sentenced despite being innocent.

    Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Gareth Jones

