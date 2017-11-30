FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ziraat Bank denies Zarrab allegations regarding the bank: official
November 30, 2017 / 6:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Ziraat Bank denies Zarrab allegations regarding the bank: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish lender Ziraat Bank denied allegations made on Thursday by a Turkish-Iranian gold trader in a New York court who said Ziraat sought to take part in an Iranian money laundering scheme, a senior bank official told Reuters.

The bank conformed to international regulations, the official added.

Reza Zarrab, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, is expected to testify in Manhattan federal court against Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla, in a case that has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

