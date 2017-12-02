Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. courts cannot put Turkey on trial

ANKARA (Reuters) - Courts in the United States cannot put Turkey on trial, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, in reference to a Turkish bank executive who has been charged with evading U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors in the trial, has accused several Turkish officials, including Erdogan and some of his ministers, of taking part in a scheme to evade the sanctions.
Ankara has cast the testimony as an attempt to undermine Turkey and its economy.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Alexander Smith