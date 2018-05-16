Turkish banker gets 32 months prison in U.S. case over Iran sanctions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge sentenced Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker at Turkey’s state-controlled Halkbank, to 32 months in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Atilla, a 47-year-old Turkish citizen, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan.

The case has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned it as a political attack on his government.