U.S. has told Turkey jailed gold trader in good condition: deputy PM
#World News
November 16, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. has told Turkey jailed gold trader in good condition: deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States has told Turkey that jailed gold trader Reza Zarrab is in good medical condition, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Bozdag was speaking a day after Turkey asked U.S. authorities about Zarrab, who is awaiting trial in the United States on charges of evading U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Last week the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed that Zarrab had been released, but a U.S. spokesman said on Monday that he remained in federal custody.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
