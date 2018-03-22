FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Trump speaks with Turkey's Erdogan on shared concerns: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday about the importance of strong bilateral relations, the White House said, amid tensions over Turkey’s military actions in parts of Kurdish-controlled northern Syria.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd before delivering remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual March dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“The two leaders committed to continue efforts to intensify cooperation on shared strategic challenges and to address the concerns of both countries that affect the bilateral relations,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House did not mention Syria, where Turkey’s military campaign risks confrontation between the NATO allies who have been at loggerheads over the U.S. policy in Syria and other issues.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

