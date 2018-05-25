FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 25, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will take every initiative to protect its firms from U.S. sanctions, Ankara’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, a day after the United States imposed sanctions on several Iranian and Turkish companies in a move targeting Iranian airlines.

Hami Aksoy also told a news conference that Turkey had fulfilled all requirements to procure Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jets from the United States and that Ankara expected all sides to carry out their responsibilities.

A U.S. Senate committee passed its version of a $716 billion defense policy bill on Thursday, including a measure to prevent Turkey from purchasing the F-35 jets.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.