June 4, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey, U.S. endorse roadmap for Syria's Manbij: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have endorsed a roadmap for northern Syria’s Manbij and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation, the two sides said in a joint statement following a meeting of foreign ministers in Washington on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also discussed their future cooperation in Syria and steps to be taken to ensure stability and security in Manbij, the statement said.

The two ministers also agreed to hold further meetings to resolve current bilateral issues, and said the NATO allies remained committed to addressing their common concerns “in the spirit of allied partnership.”

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Toby Chopra

