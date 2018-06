ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister and his U.S. counterpart on Monday discussed the roadmap for northern Syria’s Manbij and the conflict in Syria, the minister said on Twitter.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, said the two had also discussed regional developments during their talks.