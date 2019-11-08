Ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia granted bond

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday said a former Twitter (TWTR.N) employee could be released on bond, with travel restrictions, while he awaits trial on U.S. charges of spying for Saudi Arabia.

Seattle Magistrate Judge Paula McCandlis said her decision to grant Ahmad Abouammo, 41, bond would go into effect at 4:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), unless federal prosecutors lodged an appeal.

If prosecutors appeal McCandlis’ ruling, Abouammo will have to remain in detention until a district court judge considers her decision, defense lawyer Chris Black said.

Abouammo was indicted on spying charges along with Ali Alzabarah, 35, another former Twitter employer, and Ahmed Almutairi, 30, who worked for the Saudi royal family, according to a complaint filed against the three on Wednesday.