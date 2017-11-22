Trump reignites feud with father of UCLA player accused of shoplifting

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday reignited a feud with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting, tweeting that he alone was responsible for their release.

June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LaVar Ball the father of newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball with sons LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball in attendance at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, has played down Trump’s involvement in the three athletes’ release from after they admitted to stealing items from three stores during a team trip to China earlier this month.

”It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - it was me. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..“,” Trump tweeted, referring to boxing promoter Don King.