Trump says he should have left UCLA players in jail in China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday upbraided the father of one of three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting after he questioned Trump’s role in their release.

UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill speak at a press conference at UCLA after flying back from China, where they were detained on suspicion of shoplifting, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

“Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

The three players from the University of California, Los Angeles apologized last week and thanked Trump for helping secure their release by raising the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit.

But LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, on Saturday downplayed Trump’s involvement in the release.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about his recent trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” he said on TV network ESPN.

The Republican president, while finishing up a 12-day, five-nation trip to Asia, said he had sought the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the case.

“What they did was unfortunate,” Trump told reporters in Manila last week, while describing Xi’s response as “terrific.”

The three players - Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill - admitted to stealing items from three stores during a team trip to China. Before they thanked Trump on Wednesday for intervening with Xi, Trump had wondered whether they would express gratitude to him.

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.