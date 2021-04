U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, following a meeting after U.S. announced the withdrawal of all its troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday that the U.S. was imposing “visa restrictions on those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, including during the country’s January 14 general elections and the campaign period that preceded it.”