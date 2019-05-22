Commodities
May 22, 2019 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

After U.S. sanctions threat on Nord Stream 2, Germany rejects extraterritorial sanctions

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry has taken note of the threat of U.S. sanctions being placed on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin rejected sanctions that have extraterritorial effect.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday in Kiev that a sanctions bill putting onerous restrictions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project would come in the “not too distant future”.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below