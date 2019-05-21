Sanctions bill on Nord Stream 2 coming soon: U.S. energy secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry gestures during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq December 11, 2018. Hadi Mizban/Pool via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday that a sanctions bill putting onerous restrictions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project would come in the “not too distant future”.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has come under fire from the United States and several eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries which fear it will increase the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas.

“The opposition to Nord Stream 2 is still very much alive and well in the United States,” Perry told a briefing on a visit to Kiev for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“The United States Senate is going to pass a bill, the House is going to approve it, and it’s going to go to the President and he’s going to sign it, that is going to put sanctions on Nord Stream 2.”