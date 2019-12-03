Senior U.S. diplomat to travel to Ukraine amid impeachment probe

FILE PHOTO: Philip Reeker, U.S. acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrives to testify in impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat for Europe and Eurasia will travel to Ukraine, Slovakia and Italy over the next week, the State Department said on Tuesday, at a time when Ukraine is at the center of an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Philip Reeker, the acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, testified behind closed doors in October as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry. He will meet the U.S. embassy team and Kiev officials during his visit on Wednesday, the State Department said in a statement.