Biden to speak to Ukraine's Zelenskiy ahead of Biden-Putin summit

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during his annual news conference at the Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv, Ukraine May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday ahead of a summit between Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy’s chief of staff.

“Today there will be a telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, which will allow us to compare positions on a number of important issues on the global agenda,” he told Reuters.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, amid sharp disagreements over election interference, human rights and Ukraine.

In his first call with Zelenskiy after taking office, Biden offered Ukraine his “unwavering support” in April as Russia built up troops on Ukraine’s eastern border in a standoff that worried Kyiv and its Western backers.

Washington has been Ukraine’s most powerful ally since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, though Kyiv was taken aback by the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions on the company behind Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Zelenskiy told the U.S. news website Axios in an interview last week he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the decision.

Ukraine had also hoped its Western allies would make a renewed effort to admit Ukraine into the NATO military alliance in the wake of the border standoff with Russia and was disappointed not to be invited to a NATO summit this month.