Ukraine needs U.S. support ahead of Donbass peace talks: Zelenskiy

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expected to have a “meaningful, powerful” meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, and Kiev needed the support of Washington.

He added that he hoped there would soon be a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany on the conflict Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, he added in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“We want to come out of this meeting with some results on the specific terms for ending the war and returning our territories,” Zelenskiy added.