FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure after the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is heavily considering blocking $250 million of dollars in military aid to Ukraine that is intended to help fight invading forces from Russia, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

CNN reported that the White House has begun to notify relevant agencies and members of Congress, which approved but Trump has not made a final decision.