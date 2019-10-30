Oil execs plead guilty in bribery scheme: U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The former top executives of a Monaco-based intermediary oil company have pleaded guilty for their roles in a bribery scheme involving multiple countries, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Cyrus Ahsani, 51, and Saman Ahsani, 46, both of the United Kingdom, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, “for conspiring to facilitate bribes on behalf of companies in foreign countries in order to secure oil and gas contracts,” the department said in a statement.