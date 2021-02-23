White House says appointing members to U.S. Postal Service board of governors is a priority

FILE PHOTO: A view shows U.S. postal service mail boxes at a post office in Encinitas, California on February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it is a priority to appoint members to the U.S. Postal Service board of governors but that it has no timeline.

“It is a priority for the President...to announce the appointment or I should say the additional members of the board of governors to determine future leadership of the postal service and we certainly recognize that filling those vacancies is an important step in that process,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.