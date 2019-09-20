Health News
September 20, 2019 / 1:44 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. FDA proposes ruling over record-keeping for vape makers

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abisi/Illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday proposed a new rule that would require e-cigarette makers to maintain records related to the legal marketing status of their products.

A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland in July issued an order that would require makers of tobacco products, including e-cigarette makers, to file the applications by May 12, 2020.

When finalized, the rule would also help to ensure that e-cigarette applications by manufacturers contain information on the product’s potential public health benefits and harms, the FDA said.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below