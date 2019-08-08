FDA tells four companies to stop selling flavored e-cigarette, hookah products

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has told four companies to remove 44 of their flavored e-liquid and hookah tobacco products that do not have the required approval for sale in the U.S., the agency said on Thursday.

The move comes against the backdrop of the FDA’s efforts to curb the usage of the addictive substances among young adults.

The agency said it has issued warning letters to Mighty Vapors LLC, Liquid Labs USA LLC, V8P Juice International LLC and Hookah Imports Inc and has sought their response within 15 days.(reut.rs/2YUeBn7)

The FDA said the particular products had been introduced into the market after the effective date of a rule that extended FDA’s authority to all tobacco products, thereby making them adulterated or misbranded.