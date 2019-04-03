Health News
April 3, 2019 / 1:47 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

FDA warns of seizure risk in some users of e-cigarettes

FILE PHOTO: A man smokes an e-cigarette in New York, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC1DB5CD7580/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday warned of the potential safety risks from the use of e-cigarettes after it found certain users had suffered from seizures.

However, the agency said here could not yet say for certain that e-cigarettes are causing the seizures.

The agency said it has identified 35 reported cases of seizures following use of e-cigarettes between 2010 and early 2019.

The FDA said the cases warrant an investigation into whether there is in fact a connection.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

