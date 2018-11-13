Motorists drove 0.8 percent fewer miles on U.S. roads in September: DOT

Cars on the 405 freeway are seen beneath the 10 freeway during rush hour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists drove 0.8 percent fewer miles on U.S. roads and highways in September versus last year, according to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Travel for the month is estimated to be 260.6 billion vehicle miles, DOT says, down from 262.6 billion miles last year.

Cumulative travel for 2018 is up 0.3 percent, or 6.2 billion miles, DOT says.

Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016

Motorists increased miles traveled on U.S. roads and highways for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, according to DOT.

U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand.