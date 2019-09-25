World News
United States commits $36 million to Venezuela humanitarian aid: USAID chief

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States will be committing $36 million in aid to Venezuela, as part of a United Nations program to provide relief to the country, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Mark Green said on Wednesday.

The U.N. has said it needs $223 million for its programs to serve 2.6 million vulnerable Venezuelans this year, but has raised only a fraction of that amount. The once-prosperous OPEC member is suffering a hyperinflationary economic collapse marked by chronic shortages of food and medicine.

