U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signs a document during a meeting at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday there have been many conversations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in recent months, but there are no indications Maduro is interested in holding free and fair elections.

(This story corrects to show Pompeo referring generally to Venezuela talks, not specifically U.S.-Venezuela talks.)