CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday said U.S. sanctions on his wife and key allies were an honor coming from his ideological foe Donald Trump.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

“Thank you Donald Trump,” Maduro said during a broadcast on state television.