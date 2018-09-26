September 26, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago
Venezuela's Maduro says landing in New York for U.N. meeting
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon he was landing in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with foreign migrants living in Venezuela, next to his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela September 25, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
