FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuela's Maduro says landing in New York for U.N. meeting

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon he was landing in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with foreign migrants living in Venezuela, next to his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela September 25, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.