Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges: source

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Justice Department is expected to unseal the charges against Maduro, a socialist leader who already faces U.S. sanctions and has been the target of a U.S. pressure campaign aimed at pushing him from power.