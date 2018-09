NEW YORK (Reuters) - No meeting is planned between U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens while chairing a UN Security Council briefing on counter-proliferation during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Earlier, Trump said he would be willing to meet with Maduro if that would help Venezuela and that all options were on the table.