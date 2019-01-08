U.S. issues fresh Venezuela sanctions, including on Globovision: website

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the headquarters of Globovision TV channel in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has issued fresh sanctions over corruption in Venezuela, targeting seven individuals and two dozen entities, including privately held Globovision Tele, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website on Tuesday.

The department also said it was allowing time for U.S. persons to make certain transactions related to winding down or maintaining business with the television broadcaster in Coral Gables, Florida, and Caracas, and set a Jan. 8, 2020 deadline.