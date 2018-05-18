U.S. targets four individuals, three companies in Venezuela sanctions move

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on four Venezuelans and three Florida-based companies under a program meant to pressure Caracas over what the United States sees as its heavy-handed tactics to suppress political opposition.

FILE PHOTO - A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in a street after a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The four people sanctioned were named as Diosdado Cabello Rondon, Jose David Cabello Rondon, Marleny Josefina Contreras Hernandez and Rafael Alfredo Sarria Diaz, the Treasury said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The companies, all based in Boca Raton, were named as 11420 Corp, Noor Plantation Investments LLC and SAI Advisors Inc.