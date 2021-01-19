U.S. sanctions oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

(Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuela sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washington’s sanctions on the South American nation.

The measure targets network that the Treasury Department says helped the government of President Nicolas Maduro broker the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan oil.

“Those facilitating the illegitimate Maduro regime’s attempts to circumvent United States sanctions contribute to the corruption that consumes Venezuela,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, targeted three individuals, fourteen entities, and six vessels for their ties to a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector.

It said the “principal actors” were Alessandro Bazzoni, Francisco D’Agostino, Philipp Apikian, as well as firms including Elemento Ltd, and Swissoil Trading SA.

The move expands on a 2020 measure that sanctioned a group of Mexico-based individuals and businesses for “operating a sanctions-evasion scheme benefiting the illegitimate Maduro regime and (state-owned oil company) PDVSA.”

Venezuela’s information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.