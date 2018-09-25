FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

After sanctions, Trump says situation in Venezuela unacceptable

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a brutal regime and said the situation in the South American country was unacceptable.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump said Venezuela is one of the “truly bad places” in the world, hours after the United States imposed new sanctions on Maduro’s wife and key members of his government, accusing them of plundering the country’s wealth and helping Maduro maintain his grip on power.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish

