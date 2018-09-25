U.S. sanctions Venezuelan president's wife, ministers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s wife and key members of his government, including the vice president and defense minister, accusing them of plundering the country’s wealth and helping Maduro maintain his grip on power.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks with his wife Cilia Flores upon their arrival at the airport in Beijing, China September 13, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino were among the six people targeted, according to a statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Treasury Department. Three entities and an aircraft were also listed.

“President Maduro relied on his inner circle to maintain his grip on power, as his regime systematically plunders what remains of Venezuela’s wealth,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The Trump administration has steadily increased sanctions against Maduro’s leftist government for a crackdown on the opposition, widespread corruption and policies that have collapsed the economy.

Hyperinflation running at 200,000 percent, and shortages of basic foods and medicine have led to mass emigration.

First lady Cilia Flores is a lawyer and former attorney general who also ran the country’s legislature. She was thrust into the international public eye in 2015 when two of her nephews were arrested for conspiring to traffic cocaine into the United States.

Padrino, 55, was appointed defense minister in 2014.

The Treasury said Padrino helped ensure the military’s loyalty to the Maduro regime, while Rodriguez helped him maintain power and solidify his authoritarian rule.

The Venezuelan information ministry did not immediately reply to request for comment.