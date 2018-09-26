FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Trump says willing to meet Venezuela's Maduro, all options on table

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if that would help Venezuela and that all options were on the table.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an event with foreign migrants living in Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela September 25, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“I just want to see Venezuela straightened out. I want the people to be safe. We’re going to take care of Venezuela,” Trump said in New York, where he was attending the U.N. General Assembly. Asked about meeting Maduro, Trump said, “If he’s here, if he wants to meet ... it was not on my mind, it was not on my plate but if I can help people that’s what I’m here for.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

